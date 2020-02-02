Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $147,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $33,450,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $275.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $283.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

