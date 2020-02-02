Bee Token (BEE) Price Hits $0.0005

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 85.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Bee Token has a total market cap of $112,335.00 and $302.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last week, Bee Token has traded up 143.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

