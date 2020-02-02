Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $29,913.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050228 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,568,589 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.