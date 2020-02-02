BERNcash Price Reaches $0.0005 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $33,505.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.01234310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047158 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00205458 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003977 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

