Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $799,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

