Bezant (BZNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,418.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bezant has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $90,418.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,525,858 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

