Bfsg LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

