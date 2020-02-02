BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

