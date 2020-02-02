BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,377 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 911.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $65.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84.

