BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,464 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

