BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 282.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Medtronic by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medtronic by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medtronic by 497.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 465,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

