BigSur Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $272.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

