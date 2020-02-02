BigSur Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Establishment Labs comprises 2.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $479,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $562.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.57. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.10% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.