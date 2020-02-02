BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 635,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

