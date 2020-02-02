BigSur Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $133.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.34 and a 52-week high of $138.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

