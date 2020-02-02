BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.