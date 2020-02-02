BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,474,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $365.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day moving average of $359.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

