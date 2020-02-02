BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 1.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

