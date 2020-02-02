Binance Coin Price Reaches $18.56 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $263.56 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, LBank, AirSwap, IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, FCoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.