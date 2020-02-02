Binance USD (BUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.98 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.06013037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024711 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00126991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD's total supply is 40,562,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,765 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD's official Twitter account is

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

