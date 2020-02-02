Biogen’s (BIIB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.92.

Biogen stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 38.4% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

