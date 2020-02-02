Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

BHVN stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after buying an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,545,000 after buying an additional 294,098 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 164,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

