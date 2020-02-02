BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BHTG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 176.04% and a negative net margin of 193.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

