Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,599.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

