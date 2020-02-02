Bitball Treasure Price Up 141% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 141% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00120040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $2,013.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

