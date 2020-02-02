Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,452.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $650,681.00 and approximately $7,452.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046812 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,461.85 or 0.99977243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046681 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 215,066,796 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

