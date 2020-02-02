BitCapitalVendor Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $6.01 million and $280,486.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05972831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00126986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.