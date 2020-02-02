Bitcloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,894.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $54,894.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,275,517 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.