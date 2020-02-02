bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a total market cap of $6.37 million and $215.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 44,590,400 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

