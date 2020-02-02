BitCoal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 250.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. BitCoal has a total market cap of $2,962.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 162.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00807447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.