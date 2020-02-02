BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. BitCoen has a total market cap of $50,890.00 and $445.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.33 or 0.02669553 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,867.43 or 0.93870262 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

