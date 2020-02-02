Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $116.79 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinBene, Bithumb and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001059 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Indodax, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, BigONE, YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.