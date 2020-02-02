Bitcoin Fast Price Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $119,168.00 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046784 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,451.50 or 0.99958118 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046166 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

