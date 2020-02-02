Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $11.19 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $196.05 million and approximately $35.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00118814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Coinone and Bitsane. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00712768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114528 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001993 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Exmo, Crex24, Coinone, Bitinka, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, HitBTC, C2CX, Gate.io, DSX, BitBay, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Binance, Koineks, Bitfinex, Graviex, Zebpay, Exrates, Bleutrade, TDAX, Kucoin, Korbit, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Bit-Z, Bitsane, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, BitFlip, Bithumb, Huobi, Negocie Coins, BitMarket and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

