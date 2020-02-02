Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.76

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00039773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $508,259.00 and approximately $15,669.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

