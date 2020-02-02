Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.12

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $591,253.00 and $1,557.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Nanex, Altcoin Trader and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00114137 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002173 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,814,749 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,203 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TradeOgre, Nanex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.