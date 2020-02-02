Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $282.57 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00021096 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,254,052 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Bitrue, BigONE, DragonEX, Bittrex, Kraken, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, YoBit, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, HitBTC, Poloniex, Hotbit, MBAex, Bitbns, Bitkub, Korbit, FCoin, Indodax, Bibox, CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Huobi, WazirX, Altcoin Trader and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

