Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Capitalization Tops $31,007.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $31,007.00 and $1,937.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,790,421 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.