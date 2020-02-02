BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $31,740.00 and $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,197,485 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.