Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $35,254.00 and $724.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00047351 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00066957 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,382.01 or 0.99739115 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001644 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,000,387,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.