BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $629,937.00 and $2,933.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00114137 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,239,772,716 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

