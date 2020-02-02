Bitcore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $4,702.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,412.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.02024705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.04072307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00754355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00126569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00798168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009426 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00709587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,073,893 coins and its circulating supply is 17,572,934 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

