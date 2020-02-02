BitDegree Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $360,932.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

