BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $39,643.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024284 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.02626272 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,222,846 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

