BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) One Day Volume Tops $833,224.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $14,763.00 and $833,224.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.77 or 0.02971909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC.

