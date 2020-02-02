BitMax Token Achieves Market Cap of $55.17 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $55.17 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io.

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax.

