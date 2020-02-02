Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $127,034.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,370,873 coins and its circulating supply is 8,370,869 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.