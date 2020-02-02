Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $773,022.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $773,022.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

BTR is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.