BitTorrent Market Cap Tops $85.14 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $85.14 million and approximately $80.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

