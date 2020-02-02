bitUSD Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $2,029.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitUSD has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00011123 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,580,830 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

